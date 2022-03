UConn is heading to its unreal 14th straight Final Four in the Women’s NCAA Tournament after outlasting NC State in a double-OT thriller. The stage was set coming into Monday night for the Women’s NCAA Tournament for an absolutely titanic showdown. In one corner was the UConn Huskies, resurgent after the return of Paige Bueckers and looking to make a wild 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four. On the other side was the No. 1 seed in the region, the NC State Wolfpack, eyeing their first Final Four trip since 1998.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO