Paducah, KY

Regional drivers licensing center

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaducah is now a hub for 11 counties when it comes to...

CBS DFW

DPS Driver License Mega Center In Carrollton Moving To Appointment Only System

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say they are making changes after lines at the Carrollton Mega Center continued to grow so long that they were beyond the number of same-day appointments available. Since the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began offering driver license and identification card services by appointment in May 2020, customers without appointments have formed long lines hours before the business opened, trying to get one of the few same-day appointments available. Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, the Carrollton Mega Center will move to an appointment only model and same-day appointments will no longer be offered at the location. Officials...
CARROLLTON, TX
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Violent weekend in Mounds, Illinois

Suspect sought in shooting investigation in Jackson County, Illinois. Suspect sought in shooting investigation in Jackson County, Illinois. Spring weather brings out more bugs.
MOUNDS, IL
#Driver Licenses
KFVS12

‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says “trailer-loads” of stolen property have been recovered after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were each charged in Scott County with class D felony of burglary second and stealing. Their bonds...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
SCDNReports

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple Felonies

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash Friday morning that left two people dead. According to ISP, the crash involved two vehicles and took place around 9 a.m. on March 25, at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.
KFVS12

Explosive sounds heard in eastern Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - No need to be concerned if you hear explosive sounds in eastern Franklin County, Illinois on Monday morning, March 28. According to the Franklin County Emergency Management (EMA), demolition experts used explosives to bring down mine silos in Galatia. EMA said there was no case...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Paducah police: Man crashed into deputy's cruiser

The third and final phase of Carbondale's Streetscape Project will begin. Ill. legislation aims to crack down on 'ghost guns'. Some Illinois legislators are trying to crack down on "ghost guns." John Decker interview at 4pm on 3/28. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Interview with Washington, D.C. correspondent John Decker...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crash injuring K-9 deputy under investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy was injured in a crash Friday night, March 25. The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Lone Oak Road, just east of the Interstate 24 overpass in Paducah. According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 deputy Lamb was on...
PADUCAH, KY
KYTV

ARDOT is determined to make progress towards making State Highway 412 four lanes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it will focus projects on improvements for U.S. 412 across north Arkansas with an ultimate goal of a four-lane highway. Elected officials and business leaders from across north-central Arkansas met with the director of the Arkansas Department of...
TRAFFIC

