Click here for the Early Wednesday Forecast

Erie, PA

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm front will set off a mix of precipitation this morning. This mix will go to mainly light rain later this morning (midday in the eastern mountains). Temperatures will rise quickly this afternoon. It...

WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking a severe storm threat Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. From freezing to the 70s this week. Tracking a chance for rain and a severe storm threat on Thursday. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in. Highs will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. More clouds will build in tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice to return after Britons bask in sunny 19C weekend

The UK is bracing for another weekend of warm weather, but forecasters have urged Brits to enjoy the balmy days while they can amid warnings of snow and lows of -3C into next weekFine, sunny days are on the cards across most parts of the UK with temperatures expected to soar to highs of 19C in the southwest of England and Wales on Saturday.Most can expected a #sunny start to the weekend, but will it last until Sunday?You can find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/aXD3vK9t5C— Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2022The Met Office said the clearest skies are likely to be...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Active weather returns today as rain showers move in

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

After an unseasonably cold Monday, a warming trend begins across the region on Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Wednesday and could reach the 60s by Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL

Near perfect weekend ahead!

NEW ORLEANS — The near perfect weather looks to continue through the weekend. Lots of sun today and a bit of a breeze, but winds will begin to subside through the evening and light winds, clear skies, and low humidity will allow for another drop in temperatures overnight with a morning start in the 40s and some low 50s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with high pressure in control! The high will begin shifting east, allowing for a wind to come back off the Gulf, beginning an increase in humidity. So a wee bit more humid Sunday evening. Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise early next week and another upper system will send a cold front our way Wednesday. Right now, most storms look to arrive later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The SPC is already highlighting a risk for some severe weather from the I-10/I-12 corredor northward. This severe weather potential looks far less with the main energy remaining to our north and we only find ourselves on the tail end of the line. We'll keep an eye on it!
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT

