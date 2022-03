Police in San Antonio arrested an 18-year-old woman they say was a passenger during the hit-and-run death of a prominent Galveston doctor. San Antonio and Galveston police took Cianna Mims into custody on Friday on a charge of failure to report a felony, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Her boyfriend was allegedly the one behind the wheel. He was arrested last week.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO