ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Dry pleasant conditions followed by late week changes

By CBS12 WEATHER TEAM
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Clear and dry overnight, with lows in the mid 60's. Increasing...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sunny and dry conditions ahead in Kern County

Sunny and dry conditions on tap for Kern County, but cool temps are coming this weekend. Kern County will be sunny and warm with a high of 74 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Similar conditions are on tap on Friday. We have chances of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A mild and dry day followed by a busy week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! We are in for a really nice day with temps reaching near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies. As you walk out the door, it feels a bit chilly, starting off in the low 40s before making that climb. More clouds will increase into the day ahead of our next system. This is likely to bring very gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain between 1″-3″ to Kentucky on Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Temps still stay well above average in the mid-60s till Thursday. By Thursday, the system should exit the region, but leave a little moisture in our atmosphere after for a couple of days. Not enough to cause widespread downpours, likely just a stary shower from time to time, most of us stay dry. From Friday to the weekend temps really fall. I’m talking highs in the mid to upper 40s. Hopefully, we clear out by then, but it will be chilly.
LEXINGTON, KY
97X

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
ValleyCentral

Officials warn of wildfires amid dry, windy conditions

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local weather and fire officials are making sure people understand the severity of the dry and windy conditions, as they pose a danger for wildfires. Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muñiz said Starr County is in a drought and said his team is prepared for potential wildfires. “There are […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
WNEM

Dry into tonight, mild temperatures return next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some light snow from this morning, we expect a generally quiet end to the weekend. However, looking towards next week, another taste of spring is expected to arrive back in the forecast. Our next appreciable system doesn’t look to arrive until Friday. Here’s the...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com

Dry, windy conditions stir up grassfires across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update March 17: Elk County Public Information officer Marla Ware said Thursday that the fire near Elk Falls has burned 3,800 acres and damaged one barn as of Thursday morning. There is no word on how much of the fire has been contained. Quickly spread with...
WICHITA, KS
KCRG.com

Even warmer air on Monday, with wetter conditions to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another very warm day is expected to start off the workweek. This follows a mild night ahead tonight, where lows only drop into the mid and upper 40s. Southwesterly winds on Monday, which will be fairly strong at times, push highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Forecast Doesn’t Look Good For Easing Dry Conditions

(Ames, IA) The National Climate Prediction Center is now forecasting the current La Nina will last well into summer — which may not be good news for parts of western Iowa in “severe drought.” director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Dennis Todey, says the state is in relatively decent shape soil moisture-wise right now. But he says much of the region is heading into spring with very dry soil and the C-P-C is forecasting drought areas may expand across the Central Plains into spring. The latest map from the U-S Drought Monitor shows only 16 counties where soil moisture levels are considered normal.
AMES, IA
NBCMontana

Pleasant week ahead; big warm up on the way

A few light showers linger this afternoon, primarily across northwest Montana and without much of an impact. We'll see these showers, primarily in the higher terrain, begin to clear out overnight as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. The big story this week is the warm up arriving...
MONTANA STATE
WSAV-TV

Rainy weather continues Thursday, then dry conditions return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Thursday, Storm Team 3 has been tracking pockets of light to moderate rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rainy conditions will continue well into the evening. On and off through Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will be developing. At this point, we expect the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WNEM

Dry start to the week, staying chilly

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - Feeling more like winter wrapping up the weekend with temperatures in the 20s. We’re tracking a dry start to the new week with chilly temperatures to start. A warm up return by mid-week. We’re also tracking a messy start to Wednesday with rain returning mid-week....
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy