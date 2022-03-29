Rep. Frederick votes for worker safety, health, and economic security

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO