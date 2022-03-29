ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rep. Frederick votes for worker safety, health, and economic security

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota House approved legislation guaranteeing Earned Sick and Safe Time for all Minnesota workers. The House also approved a sweeping package of safety protections for workers at...

ktoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

VA Worker Safety Board votes to remove COVID-19 workplace restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board voted to remove COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The current COVID-19 infections and mitigation strategies were evaluated by the board, which consists of former governor Ralph Northam's appointees. “Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to...
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Mankato, MN
Government
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
KING-5

Where all 50 states stand on making daylight saving time permanent

WASHINGTON — Daylight saving time begins Sunday and as Americans "spring forward" and lose an hour of sleep, many states have passed measures to stay on daylight saving time permanently -- a move that some have called "lock the clock." In some cases, they've floated ideas to get around it.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Security#Worker Safety#The Minnesota House
beckershospitalreview.com

The 15 best, worst states for physicians in 2022

The top three states for physicians to practice medicine this year are in the Midwest and the worst are on the East Coast, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2022 come from Wallethub, which looked at two key dimensions: opportunity and competition (70 points) and medical environment (30 points).
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
WOWT

Rep. Fortenberry's federal trial in California

Iowa and Nebraska lawmakers call for help for Ukraine. Legislators in the U.S. Congress are calling for additional support to Ukraine. Rep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A. Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:22 PM UTC. Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry will be in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles, with...
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Tennessee Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy