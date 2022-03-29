ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Traffic Alerts: March 29

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
6:36 am

All southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd. S are shut down at Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral due to a crash – The Cape Coral Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

