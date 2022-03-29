Traffic Alerts: March 29
6:36 am
All southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd. S are shut down at Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral due to a crash – The Cape Coral Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
6:36 am
