Mayor Massad Reflects on Visit With Gov. Walz

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Crockett Tuesday afternoon in the aftermath of the previous night’s devastating storm activity. According to a report delivered during Abbott’s press conference, 10 injuries had so far been reported, with 30 structures having sustained damage in the Houston County area, 25 of those damaged were homes. Additionally, about 72 people were counted taking refuge in the public shelter Monday night. And while it was noted that friends, neighbors and family are taking in the displaced, there is no concrete information on how long it will take before some are able to return to their homes.

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO