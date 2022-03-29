ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mayor Massad Reflects on Visit With Gov. Walz

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 1 day ago

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad says her conversation with Governor...

Related
KEYC

Gov. Tim Walz visits New Ulm to discuss public safety plan

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday. It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour. “Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated. They joined city officials from New...
NEW ULM, MN
KLTV

10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Crockett Tuesday afternoon in the aftermath of the previous night’s devastating storm activity. According to a report delivered during Abbott’s press conference, 10 injuries had so far been reported, with 30 structures having sustained damage in the Houston County area, 25 of those damaged were homes. Additionally, about 72 people were counted taking refuge in the public shelter Monday night. And while it was noted that friends, neighbors and family are taking in the displaced, there is no concrete information on how long it will take before some are able to return to their homes.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Mayor Tommy Chandler reflects on 1 year since being elected

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WWMT

Two-year anniversary: Michiganders reflect on Gov. Whitmer's COVID statewide lockdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday, March 23, 2022, marked two years since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her statewide lockdown in light of rising COVID-19 cases. "Stay Home, Stay Safe," Whitmer said as she made her order directing "all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, all Michiganders to stay home or six feet away from others during COVID-19 crisis."
KALAMAZOO, MI
Paso Robles Daily News

Election district redistricting meeting happening April 5

Council will identify, adopt preferred map at upcoming meeting. – Every ten years, the Paso Robles City Council election districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each city council member represents about the same number of constituents, according to the city.
PASO ROBLES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom Discusses Mental Health Court Plan In Napa Visit

NAPA (KPIX 5) – Gov. Gavin Newsom was back in the Bay Area on Thursday, trying to build support for his plan to reform California’s approach to homelessness and mental health. The governor’s latest roundtable was held on the grounds of Napa State Hospital, and the site’s history was mentioned more than a few times as the case was made for a new approach. “Fifty-five years ago, the state of California made a well-intended public policy decision to reduce the population of the state hospitals that house people with severe mental illness,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. For decades now, California has wrestled...
NAPA, CA
#Mayor

