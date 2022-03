The city of McKinney will host a community conversation March 24 for residents of east McKinney. City officials said the meeting, which will take place at 5 p.m. at Old Settlers Recreation Center, will be a chance for community members to learn about the different projects developing in east McKinney. Residents will have the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the new City Hall, Tupps Brewery, the silo mural project and more. Spanish translators will be on-site.

