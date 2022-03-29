St. Peter Has Grants to Make Disability Accommodations

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A senior home in Saint Peter is getting financial support from the federal government for maintenance upgrades. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith announced $300,000 in federal funding for Parkview Manor on Thursday. Funds will go toward a new roof, proper smoke hatches skylights and an updated...
BRIELLE — A proposed 2022 municipal budget of $10.5 million was introduced by the borough council Tuesday. The spending plan would carry an annual property tax increase of $55.36 for Brielle homes assessed at the borough average.
The proposal represents an increase of $605,445 over the current municipal budget. Tax proceeds would fund $8.1 million of borough spending.
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Saint Peter’s main street will be seeing more change. Minnesota Avenue has seen places like It’s About Time and 2 Green Owls move to new locations, and now a popular pizza restaurant is packing up. The last two years have put stress...
HUNDREDS of immigrants and mixed-status families are getting $500 monthly income payments this month. These forms of payments, known as universal basic income (UBI), are being launched by six non-profit organizations. One of them is N.M. CAFé, which confirmed to The Sun that a total of 330 families from New...
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows for 48 States and D.C.:. The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.
Monthly enhanced Child Tax Credits that parents received during the second half of 2021 would resume, and in some cases increase, under a plan being put forward by Republican Senator Mitt Romney. The American Rescue Plan passed by congress and President Biden last year switched the benefit from an annual...
As families continue to struggle amid inflation, many have fallen back into poverty from the child tax credit payments ending. Under a new act proposed by Senator Mitt Romney, families could see $350 per month for kids ages 5 and under, or $250 per month for kids ages 6-17. This...
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Two years ago, small businesses had to endure the pain of a global pandemic. In St. Peter, Patrick’s on Third was one of the local pubs that had to adjust to the new normal. The owner remembers what it was like in 2020. “Two...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The federal government is freeing up money for homeowners who may have been impacted by the pandemic when it comes to mortgage payments and other expenses. The Justice administration announced the creation of the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue program during Monday’s coronavirus media briefing led by...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as it launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to eligible families. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to “bridge the gap” between residents and the legal system, State Attorney Monique Worrell will hold a series of community town hall meetings. The meetings are part of an effort by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney community engagement team to educate...
An astronaut from Cedar Falls took part in the first space walk of the year at the International Space Station. Bermel wins North Liberty city council special election. Ashley Bermel won Tuesday night's special election with 49 percent of the vote. Dubuque school district approves $1,000 incentives for teachers, staff.
(Baltimore City Health Department) The Baltimore City Health Department continues closing down food establishments for operating without a license and other city violations. Restaurants shut down for operating without a license were Clean Juice Baltimore on Whetstone Way, La Katiza on Reisterstown Road, Port McHenry Tavern on Riverview Avenue and Pizza Master on Washington Boulevard, according to the health department.
