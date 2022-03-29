ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

18-Year-Old Leads Police on Chase on I-376 Through Southern Beaver County

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that at 1:20 AM this morning a trooper observed a maroon in color Dodge Avenger with Pa Registration traveling on I-376 West Hopewell when the vehicle began taking off...

