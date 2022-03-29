Side Dish: Strawberry pie like you had at Hess’s and more

If you could pick a food that is universally identified with Lehigh Valley culinary history, it is, without question, Hess’s strawberry pie.

It’s been since more than 26 years since the last slice was served at The Patio restaurant but to this day the impossibly delicious pie is the Valley’s culinary moment in time.

Over the years, there have been contests and recipe exchanges in search of the elusive recipe so that folks could replicate and resurrect their favorite pie.

Now an Allentown restaurant is serving up its version of the classic pie.

The FairGrounds Hotel in Allentown is offering a “big” slice of their Hess’s strawberry pie for $7, featuring whole strawberries and freshly-made whipped cream.

No word on whether you can buy a whole pie.

“Come get your Hess’s inspired strawberry pie at the FairGrounds Hotel for limited time only. Some ask how long this special is going on? Till We get completely sick of cleaning pounds and pounds of strawberry’s or if strawberry’s fall victim hyper inflation like everything else. Whatever comes first,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant is at 448 N 17th St. Allentown.

Info: www.fairgroundshotel.com

Taco fest in Easton

Easton is always the place to be for fun food events and the city now has a new one that you’ll want to pencil in on your calendar.

Taco Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Riverside Park. The event will feature a variety of taco vendors as well as County Seat Spirits who will be serving up some delicious margaritas.

Keep your eyes out for more information to come on this event.

Farm to Table Fundraiser

Here’s a way to enjoy great food and drinks and help a good cause.

Eight Oaks Distillery near New Tripoli will host the Farm to Table Fundraiser, a ticketed event, benefiting the Cancer Support Center of the Greater Lehigh Valley, from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7.

It’s a four-course meal served by Tré on the Farm, using local ingredients and Eight Oaks will be serving seasonal cocktails and local beer as well.

Doors open at 6 pm and the food will be served at 6:30 pm.

Here’s the menu:

First course: Potato gnocchi with sun-dried tomato cream sauce, sautéed spinach and roasted red peppers.

Second course: Organic field green salad with crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, honey balsamic dressing

Third course: Pan-roasted filet mignon with roasted potatoes, asparagus, red wine demi-glace

Fourth course: A dessert

Info, tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-table-fundraiser-at-eight-oaks-farm-distillery-tickets-275090722757