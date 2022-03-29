Police responding to crash Tuesday on Korean War Veterans Parkway

A group of six men allegedly ganged up on a 15-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street corner, and robbed him after pulling out a knife, police said. The teen was approached by the men just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 near the intersection of Thomas Boyland Street and Dean Street in Brownsville, according to police. One of the man took out the knife, as the others told the victim to hand over his things.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO