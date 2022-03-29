ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EXCLUSIVE ECB ready to set up money exchange for Ukrainian refugees with EU guarantee

By Jan Strupczewski
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO7jH_0esrXPuU00

BRUSSELS, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to organise a scheme for millions of Ukrainian refugees to exchange their hryvnia currency into euros if the EU gives the ECB a guarantee that would cover the bank's risk, an ECB document showed.

Almost 4 million Ukrainians have fled the Russian invasion into the EU but they face problems with exchanging money because few banks want to buy the currency of a country engulfed by war.

Sources told Reuters earlier in the month that the ECB was working on a currency conversion facility, but the document spells out for the first time the options for how that might be achieved. read more

"The preferred option would be that the ECB and Eurosystem National Central Banks act as fiscal agents for the Union," said the ECB paper, sent to the European Commission last week and seen by Reuters.

Under this option, EU governments would mandate the ECB to carry out the scheme and, to adhere to the prohibition of monetary financing of governments by the bank, they would provide the bank with the money needed to fulfil that mandate.

"The alternative option is based on a mandate given to the ECB by the central bank of Ukraine," the ECB paper said.

The ECB would sign a deal with the central bank of Ukraine to act as its agent and the EU, through its budget, would extend a guarantee to cover the risk that the Ukrainian central bank might not be able to honour the deal because of the war.

The deal would include the exchange rate for the exchange of hryvnias into euros, the maximum amount and the time during which the scheme would be operational.

While the ECB proposal is for euros, the bank said it could be extended to include EU countries that do not use the euro.

Most of the refugees have headed to Poland, which says it has welcomed 2.3 million people so far. Fellow EU members Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have also seen large numbers of arrivals. Of those, only Slovakia belongs to the single currency. read more

An EU official said there was broad support among EU countries for an EU wide guarantee proposed by the ECB because it would mean the risks of the scheme would be shared more equally among EU countries.

Now they affect mainly the national central banks in countries where the refugees are the most numerous.

The ECB proposal is separate from another plan now under consideration by EU governments under which each Ukrainian refugee could exchange up to 10,000 hryvnias (311 euros) into an EU currency for three months with each EU country handling on its own the financial risk of the exchange. read more

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

EU at war over Russian sanctions: Germany and Italy are among nations trying to block more restrictions to protect their own economies despite pressure from Poland and Baltic states that are right on Putin's doorstep

Germany and Italy are among nations trying to block more Russian sanctions in a bid to protect their own economies, despite pressure from Poland and the Baltic states that are right on Putin's doorstep. The Russian President yesterday claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' are coming to an end...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Refugees#Eu Countries#Ecb#The European Central Bank#Ukrainians#Russian#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
Sioux City Journal

War in Ukraine: NATO vows more forces, exercises to face 'new reality' in Europe

NATO leaders on Thursday agreed to bolster defenses, particularly in Eastern Europe, and will deploy four new combat units in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary. NATO leaders will also develop plans for additional forces and capabilities before their June summit, Biden said in a statement during his trip to Europe to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday. Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Western Europe leaders rebuff Ukraine fast-track EU membership appeal

Emmanuel Macron has led western European leaders in rebuffing appeals from Volodymyr Zelenskiy for fast-track EU membership for Ukraine despite the backing of eastern member states. At a summit in Versailles, the 27 EU countries acknowledged as one the “tectonic shift in European history” caused by Russia’s invasion of its...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy