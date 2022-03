The community is invited to an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 31 at St. John Catholic School, 816 S. Keeler. St. John Catholic School has been providing faith-based education for all faiths since 1912 for pre-K to 8th grade students. The curriculum emphasizes structured literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving within a small class environment.

