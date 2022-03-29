Davison County Commission to hear Planning and Development District III annual report

March 15, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. March 15, 1997, in The Star: The Calhoun County Council of Elected Leaders voted yesterday to move forward with plans to create a Fort McClellan Development Commission. The group voted 8-1 to advertise a bill that would create the commission, which would charged with implementing the plan developed by the current Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority. The bill, proposed by State Sen. Doug Ghee, must be advertised four weeks before it can be introduced in the legislature. As the bill is currently written, the commission would not have the power to tax or to zone land; the commission would exist for the next 20 years. Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham is concerned that the bill’s guidelines for creating a countywide commission would dilute the city’s input.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO