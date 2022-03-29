Mayor Massad Reflects on Visit With Gov. Walz

MINNESOTA- In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz ordered all flags statewide at half-staff until midnight Saturday, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Don Young, who passed away Friday night. Sometimes called the Dean of the House, the 88-year-old Alaska Congressman was the...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are touting a newly revised state budget, based off an improved economic forecast released last month. Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) showed the state's projected budget surplus will be a historic $9.25 billion, up from the...
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday. It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour. “Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated. They joined city officials from New...
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released a revised supplemental budget Thursday. He is now proposing writing out "Walz Checks" of up to $1,000. Single tax filers would get a one-time payment of $500 and married couples would receive a payment of $1,000. He says more than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check.
Last Saturday while we were all NOT looking forward to messing with our clocks yet again, a glorious show took place. This streak of light caught the attention of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada, Iowa, and even Illinois. If you like the color green then you were amazed even more. A green...
Rochester, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Following a recent spike in shootings, the lieutenant governor stopped in Rochester Wednesday to talk with city leaders and community advocates against gun violence on next steps to combat the ongoing problem. The biggest takeaways include more violence prevention resources from the state level,...
Jennifer Carnahan, the wife of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn and the former chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, announced Monday that she is running for Congress to fill the seat vacated when he died last month. "Though my heart is still heavy after Jim's passing, the encouragement I...
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) - It's a big day for the Washington County community, as first responders have been patiently waiting to bridge the gaps for those going through mental health and substance abuse crises.
TEXAS – Gov. Greg Abbott continued to make his rounds to visit the hardest-hit areas of Texas impacted by the severe weather. On Wednesday, the governor met with local officials in Sherman and then later in Elgin. He spoke about the state’s ongoing response to the severe weather.
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutanant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in New Ulm today for a roundtable discussion with officials from New Ulm and Mankato about the administration’s 300 million dollar public safety plan. The roundtable discussion will center around what the $300 million...
ST. CLOUD — Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Heidi Schultz as district court judge Tuesday in the Seventh Judicial District, chambered in St. Cloud, according to a release. Schultz will replace retiring Judge Kris Davick-Halfen in Stearns County. Schultz is an assistant Todd County attorney, prosecuting adult...
Former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who is the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for governor, made his first major decision by picking Matt Birk to be his running mate. Birk is a former professional football player and an outspoken conservative who publicly advocated in 2012 for a state constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage. […]
The post Jensen goes full reckless in choice of running mate Birk | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
When word got out about the borscht soup fundraiser put on by the Knight of Columbus, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. “We got a call from the owner of Little Odessa, and she said are you on your way because we have people already lined up here waiting to come in,” […]
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday, March 23, 2022, marked two years since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her statewide lockdown in light of rising COVID-19 cases. "Stay Home, Stay Safe," Whitmer said as she made her order directing "all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, all Michiganders to stay home or six feet away from others during COVID-19 crisis."
DFL state Rep. Jen Schultz announced she is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Eighth Congressional District, hoping to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, according to WDIO. The state of Minnesota is halting its program of free mail-in PCR testing via Vault Health and will instead...
For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Sherman and Elgin, where he met with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that occurred Monday night. Governor Abbott reaffirmed the State of Texas’ commitment to ensuring communities affected by these tornadoes have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild. The Governor also thanked local officials in Sherman and Elgin, first responders, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for putting the safety of fellow Texans before their own and helping their communities over the course of the storms.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made his way inside the Vines Center at Liberty University Friday. In front of a crowd of students, he spoke during convocation. He opened by talking about faith and its impact on his life. Later, he touched on topics such as K-12...
Comments / 0