ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mayor Massad Reflects on Visit With Gov. Walz

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad says her conversation with Governor...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Gov. Walz unveils revised Minnesota state budget

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are touting a newly revised state budget, based off an improved economic forecast released last month. Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) showed the state's projected budget surplus will be a historic $9.25 billion, up from the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Tim Walz visits New Ulm to discuss public safety plan

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday. It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour. “Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated. They joined city officials from New...
NEW ULM, MN
Power 96

Gov.’s Revised Budget Proposal Triples Amount of ‘Walz Checks’

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released a revised supplemental budget Thursday. He is now proposing writing out "Walz Checks" of up to $1,000. Single tax filers would get a one-time payment of $500 and married couples would receive a payment of $1,000. He says more than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
KEYC

Gov. Walz will be in New Ulm today

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutanant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in New Ulm today for a roundtable discussion with officials from New Ulm and Mankato about the administration’s 300 million dollar public safety plan. The roundtable discussion will center around what the $300 million...
NEW ULM, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Jensen goes full reckless in choice of running mate Birk | Opinion

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who is the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for governor, made his first major decision by picking Matt Birk to be his running mate.  Birk is a former professional football player and an outspoken conservative who publicly advocated in 2012 for a state constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.  […] The post Jensen goes full reckless in choice of running mate Birk | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KX News

Community continues to support Ukrainian fundraiser

When word got out about the borscht soup fundraiser put on by the Knight of Columbus, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. “We got a call from the owner of Little Odessa, and she said are you on your way because we have people already lined up here waiting to come in,” […]
BISMARCK, ND
WWMT

Two-year anniversary: Michiganders reflect on Gov. Whitmer's COVID statewide lockdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday, March 23, 2022, marked two years since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her statewide lockdown in light of rising COVID-19 cases. "Stay Home, Stay Safe," Whitmer said as she made her order directing "all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, all Michiganders to stay home or six feet away from others during COVID-19 crisis."
KALAMAZOO, MI
KLTV

Gov. Abbott visits Sherman, Elgin, meets with local officials, communities impacted by tornadoes

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Sherman and Elgin, where he met with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that occurred Monday night. Governor Abbott reaffirmed the State of Texas’ commitment to ensuring communities affected by these tornadoes have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild. The Governor also thanked local officials in Sherman and Elgin, first responders, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for putting the safety of fellow Texans before their own and helping their communities over the course of the storms.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy