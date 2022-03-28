ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado health officials give update on state's COVID response

CBS Denver

Colorado Department Of Public Health To Phase Out Community COVID Vaccine Clinics

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics. That includes the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses. (credit: CBS) Starting March 31, CDPHE will begin transitioning to traditional health care settings. Final operations for those sites are on the state’s website. CDPHE said nearly 2,000 providers are part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including doctor’s offices and pharmacies. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses will continue visiting communities until at least June 30 to reach those hard-to-contact populations. CDPHE said if necessary, those community vaccine clinics can be reestablished in about a month.
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
WebMD

U.S. Health Officials Tracking COVID Increase in U.K.

U.S. health officials are watching the steady climb in COVID-19 cases in the U.K., which tends to signal what could happen next in the U.S., according to NPR. Daily cases counts have increased 38% in the past week, according to the latest data from the U.K. Health Security Agency. Hospitalizations are up about 25% as well.
