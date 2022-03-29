Sexual Abuser Finds Teen In Alabama

A new state database, created by legislation called “Shirley’s Law” after a woman who survived elder abuse, will include the names of anyone convicted of mistreating senior citizens. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the law Thursday to create the nation’s first elder abuse registry, WSFA-TV reported. The law...
Susan Smith, the notorious South Carolina woman who killed her two sons in 1994, has been sending "romantic correspondence" to a man outside the jail, two sources with direct knowledge tell PEOPLE. Smith, now 50, is serving a life sentence at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, S.C. Her time behind...
A Georgia man will spend his life in prison after raping and molesting three generations of the same family. Bennie Frank Johnson was sentenced on March 7 to two life terms plus five years for being found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation in February 2022. Johnson...
A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
An onlooker called authorities after spotting a 2-year-old girl dangling out the window of a stopped vehicle with an unconscious man behind the wheel, Utah police say. The child also was seen trying to wake the driver in the incident Sunday, March 13, Ogden police told McClatchy News. Officers woke...
Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into this week’s fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The young...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
An 18-year-old man is accused of dousing his girlfriend with flammable liquid and setting her on fire in Louisiana, local news media reported. The incident occurred on March 5, KNOE-TV reported, and Joshua Randall White Jr. 18, of West Monroe, was arrested on March 15, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.
A gang of youths accused of murdering an 18-year-old man near a funfair went out looking to attack someone, prosecutors allege. Jack Woodley was chased, surrounded and then attacked by 10 youths, one of whom stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. One boy aged 15 admits...
More than a week after the alleged abduction of Nevada teen Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot, authorities say they have yet to identify the man seen in surveillance footage moments before her disappearance. Leaders from the Lyons County Sheriff's Office asked the public at a press conference Tuesday...
