Cooler today, Rain and snow

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 1 day ago
We start the day with rain and snow as a cold front sweeps through the area bringing cooler daytime highs today. In fact, some spots may reach their high temperatures this morning in the 40s and 50s then mainly 40s by the afternoon.

It will be dry on Wednesday before another cold front brings a chance of rain and snow back into the area Thursday through Friday.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow, 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 20s tonight then 20s and 30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

