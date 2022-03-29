ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen arrives on Prince Andrew’s arm to Philip’s memorial service

By Laura Hampson and Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhXLQ_0esrV4Lc00

The Queen has arrived at Prince Philip ’s memorial service accompanied by Prince Andrew, just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty would be in attendance.

The service is taking place today, 29 March, nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April last year, aged 99.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before his death.

Philip’s memorial will be held Westminster Abbey in London where 1,800 people have gathered to celebrate the Duke’s life.

Guests include senior members of the royal family Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Andrew.

While most of Philip’s grandchildren are in attendance, California-based Prince Harry previously revealed he would not be able to attend due to ongoing security concerns .

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Queen would be in attendance at the service after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjtrp_0esrV4Lc00

It marks the first time that Andrew has made a public appearance since settling his sexual assault case in the US.

In February, Andrew reached an out-of-court agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, paying more than £10m, including damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”, in the civil case against him.

He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and has vehemently denied the allegations levelled by her.

The settlement followed Prince Andrew’s decision to step down from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of allegations surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In January, the Queen stripped her son of his honorary military titles and royal patronages, and he stopped using his HRH style.

Andrew will have a front row seat for the service, where he will sit next to his brother, the Earl of Wessex, and his family, including the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across an aisle on his right is where the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince of Wales and the Queen will sit.

Behind Andrew and Edward’s family will be Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year saw just 30 people attend due to Covid restrictions. Social distancing measures also meant the Queen was forced to sit on her own.

In addition to the royal family, some 30 foreign royals are at the service, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Guests also include 500 representatives from the late Duke of Edinburgh’s various patronages and charities pay their respects at the service.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson's Ex To 'Rely' On Queen Elizabeth's Money Forever? Duke Loses Another Honor Even After Reaching A Settlement With Virginia Giuffre

A royal expert claimed Prince Andrew is set to be "bank-rolled" by Queen Elizabeth. Prince Andrew had been in the news since his name was linked to the late convicted s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Things exacerbated after Virginia Giuffre came forward and accused the son of Queen Elizabeth of s*xual assault on three occasions.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Hands Over The Baton To Her Grandson Amid Her 'Failing' Health

Queen Elizabeth is relying more on Prince Charles and Prince William now that she's older. Prince William is one of Queen Elizabeth’s strongest and most dedicated allies. As the future king of Britain, Prince William has been supporting the queen for almost all his life but even more so now that the queen is getting older. The monarch also suffered a series of health problems in the past couple of weeks, so she was forced to pass on the baton to her heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
James
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#British Royal Family#Uk
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missing This Royal Event Amid Security Row? Duke Warned His Memoir Is A Potential Threat To Queen Elizabeth's Power

Prince Harry is not returning to the U.K. any time soon. Prince Harry has been making it to the headlines lately amid his security row with the U.K. government as he suggests paying for his own group of bodyguards when his family visits the British soil. The husband of Meghan Markle is embroiled in a High Court battle against the Home Office after he was told he would not get the “same degree” of security when coming back from America.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen Mother stopped wearing rare engagement ring from King George VI

After reportedly turning down Prince Albert's proposal three times, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, later known as the Queen Mother, agreed to marry him in January 1923 – but she didn't wear her original engagement ring for very long. The Duke of York, who became King George VI, gave his bride-to-be...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Will Duchess Kate's Title Be When Prince William Is King?

For the past decade, the former Kate Middleton has been styled as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, and is also known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland. When her father-in-law Prince Charles becomes king she’s set to become the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte channels Kate Middleton in cutest £50 dress

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! The young royal joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George to pay tribute to her great-grandfather at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday. Royal fans were quick to comment on how the six-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

573K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy