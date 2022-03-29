98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Invite Friends With No Kids to A Child’s Birthday Party?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jen and it’s about her son’s birthday. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime and good morning. My name is Jen and I’m a longtime fan of the show and wanted to see if you can settle an argument between my husband and myself, with your social dilemma. So here’s the scenario: My son’s fourth birthday party is in two months and we want to have a big party for him. Obviously we’re going to invite our family and kids from his daycare but I wanted to invite some of my single friends too, and suggested my husband do the same. He thinks this is a terrible idea. He told me that no single person wants to spend their Saturday afternoon at a kid’s 4th birthday party. I told him I thought my single girlfriends would be insulted if I don’t invite them to the party. He told me that I was dreaming and that my friends and his friends would just be annoyed if we invited them. All my friends love our son, but he thinks that love doesn’t translate into three hours at a kid party. What do you think? Thanks Jaime! ~ Jen

Hmmm this is tough. I used to love to go to the kids party when it was my nieces and nephews and even my godchildren. But there were times when I was invited to a friend’s house for their child’s party and I felt incredibly out of place. I say stick to family unless you have a friend or friends who are constantly around your son. That’s just my take.

