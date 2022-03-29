ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Invite Friends With No Kids to A Child’s Birthday Party?

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKSPc_0esrU1ao00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jen and it’s about her son’s birthday. Here’s the email:

5 things to know this Tuesday, March 29

Hi Jaime and good morning. My name is Jen and I’m a longtime fan of the show and wanted to see if you can settle an argument between my husband and myself, with your social dilemma. So here’s the scenario: My son’s fourth birthday party is in two months and we want to have a big party for him. Obviously we’re going to invite our family and kids from his daycare but I wanted to invite some of my single friends too, and suggested my husband do the same. He thinks this is a terrible idea. He told me that no single person wants to spend their Saturday afternoon at a kid’s 4th birthday party. I told him I thought my single girlfriends would be insulted if I don’t invite them to the party. He told me that I was dreaming and that my friends and his friends would just be annoyed if we invited them. All my friends love our son, but he thinks that love doesn’t translate into three hours at a kid party. What do you think? Thanks Jaime!

~ Jen

Hmmm this is tough. I used to love to go to the kids party when it was my nieces and nephews and even my godchildren. But there were times when I was invited to a friend’s house for their child’s party and I felt incredibly out of place. I say stick to family unless you have a friend or friends who are constantly around your son. That’s just my take.

03/29/2022: Brighter but still very cold

What do you think? Let’s help Jen out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
CBS Austin

Kid-Friendly Crafts You Can Try at Home with Author Jennifer Perkins!

Jennifer Perkins is a self-proclaimed crafter whose creative career started as a jewelry designer and evolved into hosting programs for HGTV and even having her work featured in campaigns for Michael’s. Now she has a new book out called "Upcycle It! Crafts for Kids" and Jennifer is joining us with a little DIY fun that's also friendly for the planet!
AUSTIN, TX
San Francisco Chronicle

Is it OK to send your friends a bill when you host a dinner party?

I was stunned to read recent tweets by Los Angeles podcaster Amber Nelson, who recounted being invited to a friend’s house for dinner and then, later that night, being asked to pay for it. $20 for a plate of what sounds like average penne alla vodka, and she’s not at some tourist trap in Hollywood? And yes, she brought wine to the party, like a normal person would. Maybe this would fly if the party were at least catered, with a magician or something extra, but it sounds to me like our girl got scammed. Is this a thing people do? Do read the many responses, with each subsequent story more heinous than the last. Definitely write to me if this ever happened to you because I want to know all about it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party
101.5 WPDH

Residents in New York State Find Drunk Stranger Passed Out in Home

Apparently, this guy got a bit confused and forgot where he lived? Some homeowners in New York state must have been quite shocked when they found a complete and total stranger sprawled out in one of their family room chairs. The sleepy intruder had somehow entered the residence and decided to take a snooze before police arrived. Maybe he thought it was an Airbnb?
kmvt

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party. A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
93.9 WKYS

Asking For A Friend: Should I tell him That I Don’t Think It’s His Child?

On Today’s Asking For A Friend our girl Nicole called us and needed some advice. One of her close friends just had a child but she doesn’t believe he is the biological father! She claims that after meeting his best friend the resemblance is uncanny! Now she wants to know if she should push her friend to get a paternity test or mind her business. She doesn’t want to lose her friend or cause unnecessary drama. Listen and let us know what you do.
RELATIONSHIPS
2 On Your Side

You're invited to a penguin party!

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's a penguin party this weekend at the Aquarium of Niagara and you're invited!. Highlights include arts and crafts, sea lion shows and hands-on experiments and activities. This year, penguin encounters return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. However, behind all the fun...
NIAGARA, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss’ Ex Block Says She Is Too Wealthy to Have Demanded He Pay Child Support

Kandi Burruss wanted Riley Burruss’ father Block to do a lot more. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been open about many parts of her life on the show. Her family life has changed a lot since she made her first appearance. She was a single mother to her daughter Riley Burruss. Riley’s father Block was someone Kandi said wasn’t really in her life. Block eventually made an appearance on the show. At the time, Kandi accused him of falling way behind on child support. Even though Riley attempted to repair the relationship, it wasn’t an easy thing for her to deal with. She had her own feelings about Block. When it was time for her to head to college, she asked Kandi why Block wasn’t involved in paying her tuition. It was Riley who pushed for Kandi to head back to court so child support could be collected. And Block would pay his share of her college education.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother calls out Target for selling boys’ clothes that are more functional than girls’ ones

A mother has called Target out for selling girls’ clothes that aren’t as durable, functional, or inexpensive as the company’s clothes for boys.On TikTok, Meredith Alston, @naptown_thrifts, has posted a series of videos documenting the differences between Target’s clothes for girls and boys. In one clip, Alston noted how her daughter needs new clothes for school, and when she went to the girls’ section at Target, she found a pair of leggings. She then compared the leggings to a pair of trousers she found in the boy’s section.However, she thoughts girl’s clothing was “airy” and “thin,” while the trousers for...
APPAREL
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy