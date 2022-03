Spoilers ahead for the March 22 episode of FBI on CBS, called “Scar Tissue.”. FBI put the team on the trail of a serial killer after a local murder case took a turn, and the investigation took them to a hotel that resulted in a family connection for Alana De La Garza’s Isobel. Her father was in charge of the hotel, but wasn’t cooperating with the case – which turned very violent for the team – until his hand was forced. Isobel was convinced that Robert (played by guest star Nestor Serrano) was being difficult to punish her for not making time for him, and the tension came to a head at the end of “Scar Tissue” with the reveal of why she joined the FBI in the first place.

