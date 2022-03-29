ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, NY

North Country suicide leads to overseas arrests

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, NEW YORK (WCAX) - Two people from Pakistan have been arrested in connection with the death of a New York teen who...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. – A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota Friday night. Law enforcement was able to use cell phone...
EDGELEY, ND
WBRE

Kingston drug investigation leads to arrest

KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking. According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of […]
KINGSTON, PA
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Chattanooga Daily News

Lead administrator of a public school system confined 6 students in a bathroom and forced them to take off their clothes as she and the school nurse searched for vaping devices

The 51-year-old lead administrator of a public school system allegedly forced 6 female students to take off their clothes as she searched their clothes for vaping devices. The woman allegedly confined the girls in a high school bathroom while she and the school nurse asked them to strip to their underwear in most cases.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#North Country#Pakistan#New York State Police#Wcax#Fbi
WCAX

Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting

Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Senator Sanders talks no-fly zones in Ukraine. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
WINOOSKI, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KREM2

Mother, teen arrested for drive-by shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother and teenager were arrested last Thursday night, March 17, after committing a drive-by shooting in North Spokane, according to police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of 5300 N. Stevens. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), residents reported that a vehicle drove by their house two separate times while shooting out of the vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
WCAX

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

An estimated 38% of Vermonters have experienced traumatic brain injury according to the Brain Injury Association of Vermont. Will sale bring new life to South Burlington’s aging University Mall?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Will new owners be able to breathe new life into the aging University Mall in South...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Northfield woman arraigned on hit and run charges

Burnout from the coronavirus pandemic has led to hospital staff shortages nationwide. Here's how one hospital group is addressing the issue head-on. Vt. Maple Open House Weekend offers double the sweetness. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple sugaring season is underway across the region, and The Vermont Maple Open House Weekend...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy