ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jabrill Peppers would be an intriguing addition to the Patriots

By David Heim
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJoIm_0esrSgiU00

The Patriots reportedly hosted veteran free agent safety Jabrill Peppers on Monday and the immediate reaction for most might have been along the lines of, ‘Sure. That makes sense.’

Peppers, on paper, is a prototypical Patriot. The Michigan alum has experience in the Patriots scheme having played under Joe Judge in each of the last two seasons. But while those intangibles might make Peppers a fit based on personnel and recent draft tendencies, it’s his versatility that is what makes him a true fit in New England.

The 25th overall pick in the 2017 draft has carved out a career by not only being able to line up in multiple positions on defense (Peppers has played both safety and cornerback), but his plus special teams ability has made him a valuable asset.

The Patriots declined to tender a contract to wide receiver and punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who then proceeded to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It could be assumed the team is looking to replace that production on special teams this offseason. Olszewski was among the league’s best in his role, but ideally your punt returner is contributing elsewhere on the field to justify his roster spot. Olszewski, despite his punt return skills, struggled to find a role on offense.

Peppers, assuming he is healthy following his torn ACL, would not only become the team’s top option at punt returner, but would provide quality depth and starter potential at safety, and the ability to help fill out the cornerback room following J.C. Jackson’s departure.

Peppers screams Patriots, and his visit Monday very well could signal an intent for both sides to work out a contract.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Punt Returner#Joe Judge#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acl
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was trending on social media this weekend for some funny jokes he made about Tom Brady and his family. The legendary NFL quarterback joked that his son, Marshall Manning, is a collector of quarterback jerseys, though he has no interest in his dad’s. “My son Marshall is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency: Here are all of the moves and changes the Cowboys have made so far

The second weekend of free agency has just about come and gone and it was hardly as eventful as the first one for the Dallas Cowboys. When last weekend was just beginning the Cowboys finally dipped their toes into the pool of external free agency by signing wide receiver James Washington and defensive end Dante Fowler. Dallas is notoriously ‘more’ active during the second and third waves of free agency, but with the hourglass tipping over for that period to finally begin they have remained on the sidelines.
NFL
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy