Jabrill Peppers would be an intriguing addition to the Patriots

The Patriots reportedly hosted veteran free agent safety Jabrill Peppers on Monday and the immediate reaction for most might have been along the lines of, ‘Sure. That makes sense.’

Peppers, on paper, is a prototypical Patriot. The Michigan alum has experience in the Patriots scheme having played under Joe Judge in each of the last two seasons. But while those intangibles might make Peppers a fit based on personnel and recent draft tendencies, it’s his versatility that is what makes him a true fit in New England.

The 25th overall pick in the 2017 draft has carved out a career by not only being able to line up in multiple positions on defense (Peppers has played both safety and cornerback), but his plus special teams ability has made him a valuable asset.

The Patriots declined to tender a contract to wide receiver and punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who then proceeded to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It could be assumed the team is looking to replace that production on special teams this offseason. Olszewski was among the league’s best in his role, but ideally your punt returner is contributing elsewhere on the field to justify his roster spot. Olszewski, despite his punt return skills, struggled to find a role on offense.

Peppers, assuming he is healthy following his torn ACL, would not only become the team’s top option at punt returner, but would provide quality depth and starter potential at safety, and the ability to help fill out the cornerback room following J.C. Jackson’s departure.

Peppers screams Patriots, and his visit Monday very well could signal an intent for both sides to work out a contract.