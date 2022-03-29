Pullman Park Gearing Up For Baseball Season

Boilermaker soccer head coach Drew Roff and staff are ready for the 2022 edition of the Purdue Soccer Summer Camps, Purdue soccer announced Monday. The Boilermakers are slated to host seven camps throughout June and July. Three dates are designed for elite-level competitors, with the Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy on June 12, July 10 and July 24. In addition to a day building towards a competitive tournament to showcase skills, attendees (girls only, grades 9-12) will be given a campus tour and a platform for prospective student-athletes to get to know the Purdue coaching staff.
