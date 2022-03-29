Pullman Park Gearing Up For Baseball Season

OTHELLO — Adolfo Coronado said he tries to apply some of the lessons from his day job to his coaching job. “I try to instill some of the things we do here at the sheriff’s office with the girls. The sense of teamwork and camaraderie. One of the things I preach to the girls is, a sign that you’re a good teammate is when you learn to be happy for your teammate’s success,” he said. “Because when it comes down to it, it’s a success for the team.”

OTHELLO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO