Local childcare facilities turning families away due to staffing shortages

By Natalie Paynter
 1 day ago

ANKENY Iowa — When the pandemic began, the childcare industry lost about one-third of its workforce. And since then, the recovery has been slow and incomplete.

“It’s been hard to find reliable and quality teachers within childcare. So that’s been a big struggle, trying to make state ratios trying to give your staff time off when they want to go on vacation, and spend time with their family and not having those subs and those spots has made it, has made it really hard,” said Morgan Michael with 2 for U Childcare and Preschool.

Iowa DNR Director cited for fishing with expired license

Centers in the state have tried to recruit workers online and through referrals, but many are still falling short.

Here in the metro, it is not unusual for childcare centers to have waitlists a year-long or to frequently turn away families.

Child Education experts say that this is an issue for many reasons beyond the industry. It is a problem for the parents, as many have still not gone back to work due to lack of childcare, especially the mothers.

“We need to have adequate child care because we need parents to go back to work. Childcare is a really important infrastructure. You can go to work around a bad road or around a bridge that’s close but you can’t go to work without childcare if you need childcare,” said Jill Herink, the Executive Director for the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children.

