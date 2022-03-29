ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

To support Ukraine, the West must unleash the full power of the IMF and World Bank

By Richard Clark
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkSOX_0esrRRSg00
Residents of Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv shelter in a subway station on March 28. More than half of Kharkiv's 1.4 million people have fled the city since Russia's invasion started on Feb. 24. Chris McGrath - Getty Images

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

As Russia continues its deadly onslaught in Ukraine, U.S. and NATO policymakers are navigating a tight balancing act. They must signal their resolve to help Ukraine, deter additional Russian moves westward, and avoid a direct military confrontation with a nuclear power.

Sweeping U.S.-led sanctions against Russian elites and their assets were enacted to squeeze Russia’s economy and military might. Last week, President Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine on top of a $13.6 billion package that cleared Congress.

Several critics have called for more military support, whether by establishing a no-fly zone or providing Ukraine with additional weaponry. However, there is another tool that the West has yet to take full advantage of–a non-military option that minimizes the risk of escalation but can have a tremendous role in sidelining Russia’s war machine: International financial institutions.

U.S.-dominated international financial institutions (IFIs) such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank are deep reservoirs of Western power. Whereas IFIs have traditionally assumed the role of facilitating international trade, ensuring stable exchange rates, and promoting the American development model, their potential as tools of warfare is underappreciated. Aside from sanctions against Russia, IFIs may prove to be the most significant source of financial leverage that the U.S. and its allies can deploy.

IFI loans provide general budget support, meaning the Ukrainian government has flexibility in how they spend the funds. World Bank funds could be spent to bolster sanitation, healthcare, and electricity that have come under attack. Such services are essential for Ukraine to mount an effective defense. IMF rapid financing offers Ukraine more flexibility as the only condition is that funds be used to support “vital functions of the State,” which may encompass the procurement of military equipment as well as the support of key public services, including the payment of wages to public servants.

Funding the Ukrainian war effort indirectly through IFIs offers two main virtues. First, it provides the U.S. and its allies political cover that lessens the risk of military escalation. The World Bank and IMF both have memberships encompassing 190 countries (including Russia and its allies), and lending packages must clear a Board composed of representatives from these countries.

Such a broad endorsement may limit the potential for misperception by Russia, who may be less likely to view loans from international organizations as an escalatory form of American involvement in Ukraine.

Second, and most fundamentally, these packages would address economic instability. The IMF reported last week that the Ukrainian economy could shrink by 35% in 2022.

Both the Fund and World Bank possess extensive expertise in economic crises, including in war-torn regions. Given the physical and economic damage Ukraine has suffered, these institutions could play an integral role in helping to stem economic turmoil both now and in the future. An economically depleted population may struggle to resist the Russian invasion, and public utilities and infrastructure must remain operational.

IFIs are already beginning to step up. Earlier this month, the IMF Board approved $1.4 billion in financing for Ukraine under its Rapid Financing Instrument. The fast disbursement of such robust support to a country engaged in active interstate conflict is virtually unprecedented.

Most IMF lending aims to address longer-run macroeconomic imbalances in exchange for policy reforms in the target state, and such loans can take months to clear the board under normal circumstances. Past rapid financing loans are dwarfed by the Ukraine package, with most falling in the range of $200-400 million. The World Bank has similarly mobilized $700 million in fast-disbursing supplemental budget support for Ukraine and approved an additional $200 million last week.

Still, these institutions must do more. While the IMF lent Ukraine the maximum amount allowed under the rapid financing instrument, the Fund may be able to leverage other lending instruments or relax lending limits as they did for many countries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Bank, meanwhile, is calling for additional contributions to a multi-donor trust fund that it set up for Ukraine. The UK, Denmark, Latvia, and Iceland were among the first countries to contribute. Meanwhile, Japan and Sweden offered parallel financing. The Bank has also discussed providing Ukraine with additional supplemental loans in excess of $200 million by the end of March.

Ukraine is likely to continue requesting flashier capabilities and more overt intervention from the U.S. and NATO as the conflict progresses, but general budget support through U.S.-led international organizations should not be underestimated as a means of warfare.

If the first rule of proxy conflict is to avoid direct confrontations with the main adversary, the U.S. ought to make full use of its arsenal of international institutional leverage.

Richard Clark is incoming assistant professor of government at Cornell University and current postdoctoral fellow in the Niehaus Center for Globalization and Governance at Princeton University.

Don Casler is incoming assistant professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, incoming postdoctoral fellow in the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, and current PhD candidate in political science at Columbia University.

Sarah Kreps is the John L. Wetherill Professor in the Department of Government, adjunct professor of law, and the director of the Cornell Tech Policy Lab at Cornell University.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Ukraine#Economy#Nato#Russian#Congress#Western#American
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Boston Herald

Live updates: Israel and Putin have another call on Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

107K+
Followers
5K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy