Johnson City, TN

Police: JC men arrested in connection to kidnapping, burglary

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City men face charges related to an aggravated kidnapping and burglary incident on Monday, March 28.

A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) release detailed that police responded to a residence on Lakewood Drive in response to a burglary report. Officers found Malik Williams and Daeszhoun Smith, both of Johnson City, outside a woman’s apartment.

    Malik Williams
    Daeszhoun Smith
Malik Williams (left) and Daeszhoun Smith (right) PHOTOS: Washington County Detention Center
JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

An investigation revealed Williams had physically assaulted the woman and threatened her with a firearm before forcing her to drive him to his residence, according to the release. After she escaped, Smith then drove Williams back to the woman’s apartment, and the two allegedly forced their way into her home by kicking in the front door.

Police reportedly found the firearm used to threaten the woman in the vehicle Smith and Williams had used to return to her home. Along with the firearm, officers also found marijuana, ecstasy and $742 believed to be from drug sales.

Johnson City Police charged Williams with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, interference with emergency calls, sale of a controlled substance (ecstasy), resisting arrest, simple possession (marijuana) and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Smith faces charges of aggravated burglary and simple possession of marijuana.

The JCPD transported Williams and Smith to the Washington County Detention Center, where Williams remains without bond, and Smith is held on a $7,500 bond. Their arraignment is scheduled for March 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

