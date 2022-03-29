ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Local family offers home to Ukrainian refugees

By Brooke Meenachan
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Et2xE_0esrQbER00

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Local residents are ready to welcome them with open arms by opening their doors.

Several people, families, couples are offering their homes to help refugees who’ve fled Ukraine.

Man arrested after two-county police chase

There’s a website called ukrainetakeshelter.com. Refugees can type in the location they’re looking for and the options come up. They include a little description, how many people they can take in and what they can offer.

One of those is from Ed and Anne Moss of Poland. The couple has three kids, but now they’re empty nesters and they’re looking to make their family home a family home again.

“Watching the news and everything those poor people are experiencing over there. I just feel so bad for them,” said Anne Moss.

“How can you not? You look at the pictures and it’s just terrible,” said Ed Moss.

For Anne, this hits a little closer to home because of the example set by her grandmother over 70 years ago.

“We have so much room in this house. Our children are raised,” Anne said.

“And they’re gone. It’s a four bedroom house and we only use one bedroom. So there’s three, two full baths, two half baths. there’s plenty of room, Ed said.

The two are retired nurses and live in a quiet neighborhood behind Poland High School. They say they’re willing to help anyone with whatever they need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 10

Karen Mccabe
1d ago

give them a map on how to go back to Ukraine!! and take Mike DeWine with you!!

Reply(5)
7
Related
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
WKRC

Paws of War: Romanian volunteers are helping Ukrainian refugees flee with their pets

SIRET, Romania (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - Volunteers in the Romanian border town of Siret on Sunday helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion with their pets. "We are also making passports for them, European passports, because most of them want to go further, into Europe, and we are also helping them with food, crates, blankets, anything that they might need in their future travels,” said activist Kristin Tutunaru who is working with the organization, Paws of War.
HOMELESS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
State
Ohio State
Poland, OH
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Ukrainian#Ukrainetakeshelter Com#Poland High School#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Young Mother With Baby Hikes Out Of Ukraine To Safety With Help From Fitchburg Father

FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Fitchburg man is relieved that his daughter and young grandson are now safe after being stuck in Ukraine. William Hubbard told WBZ-TV he flew to Ukraine to help them about three weeks ago. “I am doing great now that I am safe and my daughter is safe and my grandson is safe,” said Hubbard. His 19-year-old daughter Aislinn had a home birth due to COVID concerns in the hospital. Ukrainian law requires parents to apply for home birth certificates. For Aislinn’s son Seraphin, that paperwork was being processed when the war started. Ukrainian border patrol would not let Seraphin...
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Homeless
WOWK 13 News

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
ABC15 Arizona

Missing Valley sisters found dead in Switzerland

Two sisters who recently went missing in Europe have since been found dead, according to those close to the family. A friend of the family tells ABC15 she received confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Fraizer, RN were found dead after nearly a month of being missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found In Basement Was Grieving While Struggling With Addiction

A Pennsylvania woman— who was found dead in a basement— was struggling with the loss of her partner while battling drug addiction, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
KXLY

These are the least popular dog breeds in America

It’s safe to say that few living creatures have as high approval ratings as our canine companions. They’re not called “man’s best friend” for nothing, and it’s generally accepted that they all go to heaven. Odes to their loyalty are well documented throughout human history, from Argos in Homer’s “Odyssey” to movie tributes like “Balto” and “Beethoven.”
PETS
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy