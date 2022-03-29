Local family offers home to Ukrainian refugees

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Local residents are ready to welcome them with open arms by opening their doors.

Several people, families, couples are offering their homes to help refugees who’ve fled Ukraine.

There’s a website called ukrainetakeshelter.com. Refugees can type in the location they’re looking for and the options come up. They include a little description, how many people they can take in and what they can offer.

One of those is from Ed and Anne Moss of Poland. The couple has three kids, but now they’re empty nesters and they’re looking to make their family home a family home again.

“Watching the news and everything those poor people are experiencing over there. I just feel so bad for them,” said Anne Moss.

“How can you not? You look at the pictures and it’s just terrible,” said Ed Moss.

For Anne, this hits a little closer to home because of the example set by her grandmother over 70 years ago.

“We have so much room in this house. Our children are raised,” Anne said.

“And they’re gone. It’s a four bedroom house and we only use one bedroom. So there’s three, two full baths, two half baths. there’s plenty of room, Ed said.

The two are retired nurses and live in a quiet neighborhood behind Poland High School. They say they’re willing to help anyone with whatever they need.

