ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends next-gen: how to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

By Patrick Dane
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apex Legends next-gen update is nearly here, the game finally moving from its native PS4 and Xbox One apps to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Players on newer consoles have been calling out for an upgrade for a long while now, with the free-to-play game beginning to feel like...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Next Gen#Apex Legends#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Smart Delivery
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Drops Surprise Freebie For PS4 Owners, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation has just announced a brand-new freebie for all PlayStation 4 owners, and you don't even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to make use of it. Sony has once again teamed up with Apple TV Plus to gift PS4 users an extended three month trial. This is similar to the six-month subscription that PS5 users were offered last year, but obviously not quite as good. Because six is more than three. You understand how numbers work.
VIDEO GAMES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Overwatch
TechRadar

Your next gaming laptop might finally have dedicated Intel graphics

Intel has finally revealed the launch date for dedicated Arc Alchemist GPUs for gaming laptops, which included a bold performance claim for the upcoming mobile graphics chips. This comes via an official statement from Intel Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, who also claimed that the discrete laptop GPU will feature a “2X improvement in graphics performance vs. integrated graphics.” This is likely in reference to the integrated graphics chips in the company’s latest H-series processors for laptops.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service “as early as next week,” Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Grab an RTX 3070 GPU Now on Sale at £639: Real Deals

Prices of some graphics cards have been slowly falling recently and we've even been seeing more stock online and in stores. The shortages are by no means over, but there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Today we have an Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8GB OC for £639 from CCL Computers which is the lowest price I've seen a non-founders edition 3070 GPU since they launched.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

GTA Online Xbox Series X & PS5 Character Transfer Creates Controversy

GTA Online players who have picked up the new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 port are running into quite the dilemma. Rockstar has released Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online across three different generations of consoles and PC in eight years, selling hundreds of millions of copies in the process. In that time, players have racked up millions of in-game dollars, bought countless vehicles and properties, and invested hundreds, if not thousands, of hours leveling up their character. A lot of progress has been made by players over the years and thankfully, Rockstar lets them transfer their old characters over to the new version of GTA Online, but it comes with a massive catch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders: here's where to expect stock

RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders are expected to drop tomorrow, with rumors circulating that stock could be released at 6am ET / 9am PT (that's 1pm GMT) on March 29, according to the leaks reported by Videocardz. RTX 3090 Ti stock is set to feature an additional 256 CUDA cores and a faster clock speed of 21.2 Gbps at 1,325 MHz.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA+ is a premium GTA Online subscription exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA+ is a new premium GTA Online subscription service coming exclusively to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar announced the GTA Online subscription on Friday, March 25. It's launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 29, and it'll run you $5.99 a month. For that, you get a range of member-exclusive bonus rewards, discounts, and more. Just to start, GTA+ subscribers will receive an exclusive cash incentive of GTA$500,000 every month, deposited straight into your Maze bank account.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Saves Will Transfer to Xbox Series X and PS5 Versions

If you're a Resident Evil fan who's played any of the recent games prior to Resident Evil Village, you likely heard that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were all coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. That'd be good news most of the time, but there was the question of whether or not progress made in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the games would transfer seamlessly to the newer versions. While we can't guarantee it'll be a seamless process since the upgrades aren't out yet, Capcom has at least confirmed that the saves are indeed able to be carried over on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

GTA V PS5 vs Xbox Series X performance and graphics analysis

Last week Rockstar Games relaunch their ageing Grand Theft Auto 5 game on the latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Nine years after its original launch date the revamped game is now available for the current console systems providing a chance those who have not yet enjoyed the game to do so. The team over at Digital foundry have also carried out a PS5 vs Xbox Series X performance and graphics analysis of GTA V providing a good insight into what you can expect from the new tweaks, enhancements and upgrades added to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Morning After: PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass breaks cover

After a fair degree of speculation, Sony has officially announced the next evolution of PlayStation Plus, its subscription service. And, finally, it could offer enough to match Microsoft’s compelling Game Pass. It’s still called PlayStation Plus but will fuse it with PlayStation Now, the company’s middling game streaming service, at least at the highest tiers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy