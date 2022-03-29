ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella School Board Approves 2023 Budget

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella School Board held a public hearing about the fiscal year 2023 certified budget at their...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board approves $12 million for Legacy High School expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Legacy High School was finished just seven years ago, Bismarck Public Schools is undertaking a project to expand the school to accommodate for the growing community. The Bismarck School Board voted to approve the funds for the expansion Monday evening. “Legacy currently is the...
BISMARCK, ND
KATC News

Lafayette School Board approves internet access to northside schools

The Lafayette Parish School Board has voted to extend internet access to LPSS students on the north side of Lafayette. According to LPSS, the unanimous vote was made to provide access through the Link & Learn initiative. The schools in phase one of the coverage area include Northside High School, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, and J.W. Faulk Elementary School.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy