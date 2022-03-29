Tulip Queen and Royal Court to Perform Tonight

Metinka Slater has been Iowa’s premiere meteorologist during her two-decade career, most of which was spent at KCCI. The meteorologist now plans to step back from broadcast for a new job after her last day on air on March 30. Now she will have a less hectic schedule and possibly more time to spend with her family. Metinka Slater’s husband, Brian Slater, is no stranger to the local community or the weather anchor’s followers. Their relationship is low-key, but viewers adore the glimpses of their family on Metinka’s social media. It provokes some curiosity about who the meteorologist’s husband is. So we reveal more about who Brian Slater is here.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO