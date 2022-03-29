ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Tulip Queen and Royal Court to Perform Tonight

By Andrew Schneider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulip Queen and Royal Court are set to embark across Iowa to promote the...

94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
Khalid Performs At RodeoHouston Tonight

This will be his first time performing at the rodeo. He was supposed to do it back in 2020, but we all know what happened shortly after the rodeo began. One you may have heard on Sunny 99.1 is Talk... He's a Texan....in a roundabout kind of way. He was...
MUSIC
Berlin Philharmonic Announces Cast Change for ‘The Queen of Spade’ Performances

The Berlin Philharmonic has announced a cast change for its upcoming performances of “The Queen of Spades.”. The company noted that “due to ill health, Asmik Grigorian has to cancel her participation in the opera performances of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Queen of Spades’ with the Berliner Philharmonic conducted by Kirill Petrenko at the Festspielhaus Baden-Baden on 9, 12, 15 and 18 April. She will also be unable to participate in the concert performances of the opera at the Philharmonie Berlin on 21 and 24 April. In the concerts she was to have taken on the title role of Lisa.”
MUSIC
Who Is Brian Slater? Meet Former KCCI Meteorologist, Metinka Slater’s Husband

Metinka Slater has been Iowa’s premiere meteorologist during her two-decade career, most of which was spent at KCCI. The meteorologist now plans to step back from broadcast for a new job after her last day on air on March 30. Now she will have a less hectic schedule and possibly more time to spend with her family. Metinka Slater’s husband, Brian Slater, is no stranger to the local community or the weather anchor’s followers. Their relationship is low-key, but viewers adore the glimpses of their family on Metinka’s social media. It provokes some curiosity about who the meteorologist’s husband is. So we reveal more about who Brian Slater is here.
IOWA STATE

