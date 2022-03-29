ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

1 killed in crash that led to full I-94 closure

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFi4U_0esrPwYf00

One person was killed and a second injured in a crash that shut down I-94 at Moreland Boulevard Monday night, State Patrol says.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement the crash happened around 9:21 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Moreland, near Brookfield in Waukesha County.

State Patrol said a vehicle crashed into the back end of another vehicle on westbound lanes. The impact of the crash disabled both vehicles and they came to a rest along two lanes of traffic.

The crash fully shut down westbound lanes, State Patrol said.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials identified him as 69-year-old Golie Greenwod of Reedsburg.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

