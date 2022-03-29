Ask the Expert: Young Culinary Professionals compete for a future in the restaurant industry

Over the weekend in Frisco, talented Texas high school students currently studying the business and art of food competed at the 2022 Texas ProStart Invitational.

It is an annual competition showcasing teams of aspiring young chefs, restaurateurs, and more who are involved in ProStart.

Listen to more Ask The Expert episodes here

ProStart is a national industry-based culinary arts and hospitality program and curriculum managed in Texas by the Texas Restaurant Association’s workforce development arm and the Texas Restaurant Foundation, for high schools throughout the state. The top teams will now go on to compete at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C. in May. This will be the first time in two years the competition will meet in person since the pandemic.

On Ask the Expert, Emily Williams Knight with the Texas Restaurant Association joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss how many of these young professionals will help fill positions in demand for the industry.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have a question or a topic suggestion, send us an email at Questions@ KRLD.com and hear the answers at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram