BUFFALO, N.Y. — While St. Patrick's Day has come and gone, the celebrations have not. If you plan on celebrating the holiday this weekend, make sure you do it responsibly. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that state and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols across New York to target impaired driving during the holiday weekend. The STOP-DWI campaign started on Wednesday, March 16 and will continue through Sunday, March 20.

