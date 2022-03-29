ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Area food pantries bracing for surge in clients after end of expanded benefit program

By jhunter
KCJJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArea food pantries expect a surge in clients after expanded benefits offered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, expire this Friday. KCCI reports the SNAP benefits...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

WIBC.com

End of State Health Emergency Means End of Expanded Food Stamp Benefits

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Hoosiers on food stamps will receive 95 dollars a month less starting in May. Governor Holcomb asked legislators in November to pave the way for the end of Indiana’s health emergency by passing a law preserving expanded Medicaid and food stamp benefits. The Trump Administration increased those benefits when the pandemic hit, and the Biden Administration increased them further last April.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFRV Local 5

Food pantries face higher costs; more clients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries. “We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program. Clare said she’s proud that […]
APPLETON, WI
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
WPMI

Three new food pantries open in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile recently set up three food pantries Districts 1, 2 and 3, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. These food pantries leverage federal funding to expand access to quality food and nutrition through partnerships with local community organizations and Mobile-based nonprofit Feeding the Gulf Coast .
MOBILE, AL
FOX59

Enhanced pandemic food stamp benefits end for Hoosiers after May, FSSA says

INDIANAPOLIS – Pandemic-related SNAP benefits will end for Indiana families after May. That’s according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government issued “emergency allotments” to help families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP families were eligible receive the maximum benefit based on […]
INDIANA STATE
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KCJJ

All-American Caitlin Clark teaming up with Coralville food pantry to support neighbors facing hunger

University of Iowa and NCAA All-American Caitlin Clark is teaming up with the Coralville Community Food Pantry to fight hunger in the community. From now through April 22nd, Clark and the food pantry are urging basketball fans to make a donation of $22 or more to help local families who are facing food insecurity. All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by GreenState Credit Union. As an additional incentive, anyone making a donation of $22 or more will be eligible to win a custom jersey signed by Clark.
CORALVILLE, IA
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNS

Area colleges to expand nursing programs with new funding

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Several colleges and universities across our region are receiving money to develop their nursing programs. New River Community and Technical College received over $420,000 to go towards their program. It will be used to create a paramedic to RN bridge program and expand their existing LPN programs to other locations. “It’s […]
COLLEGES
WPFO

More Mainers seek help at pet food pantries

WATERBORO (WGME) – Many Maine families can no longer afford to buy food for their pets. Brenda Johnsen is one of hundreds of people who get pet food and supplies from the No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry. She has three cats, and she and everyone else who...
MAINE STATE
5 On Your Side

Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area. The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Community Foundation donates to food pantry

SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Spearfish Community Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to the Spearfish Community Pantry Tuesday. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
SPEARFISH, SD

