ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Veteran Trader Sees 'Real Possibility' Of Bitcoin Rallying To $69,000

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQuVZ_0esrOfPF00

Veteran trader and Factor Trading founder Peter Brandt said that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent price action is similar to its market structure in April 2019 before a huge rally.

What Happened: Brandt said on Twitter that Bitcoin’s current pattern — called an ascending triangle — is similar to the structure almost three years ago, when Bitcoin bottomed out at $3,500 before seeing a sharp rally.

Brandt also noted there could be a “real possibility” that Bitcoin’s price action could follow a chart posted by pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst dave the wave. This analyst expects Bitcoin to rally towards its all-time high of $69,000.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has broken out of a classic ascending triangle pattern and may be forming a new uptrend, as per Benzinga’s Mark Putrino.

Ascending triangles are often called continuation patterns since the price will typically break out in the same direction as the trend that was in place just prior to the triangle forming, according to Investopedia.

Bitcoin soared past the $46,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 5 last Sunday after fluctuating between about $33,000 and $45,800 since the start of this year.

, the cryptocurrency is down 31.1% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in Nov. 10, 2021.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0.7% to $47,462.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Veteran#Btc Usd#Twitter#Investopedia
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Could Get Floor Vote In The House, Sooner Rather Than Later

Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment. Rumors of a floor vote, coming from a congressional staffer and a key advocate familiar with the high-level discussions and another source close to Marijuana Moment's redaction, are being fueled by a closed-to-press session held weeks ago by congressional Democrats at a party retreat. The session featured a panel on advancing marijuana reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Short Selling Coinbase Stock (COIN) – Here’s Why

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy