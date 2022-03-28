ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Unique Ice Skating Performance Coming to the Paramount Stage

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD -- You can see your favorite Disney characters in St. Cloud this weekend. The Paramount Theatre is holding a special family friendly event titled Fairytales on Ice. Gretchen Boulka is the Director...

The Weekender: Downtown Art Crawl, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Here is your weekend entertainment guide with our latest Weekender guide. Visit downtown St. Cloud for the famous art crawl, rock out to the 80s at the Pioneer Place, enjoy the live production of James and the Giant Peach at the Paramount, see how Maple Syrup is made and take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
"Amadeus" Comes To The Stage In Austin

Penfold Theatre presents Amadeus that will start playing at The Ground Floor located at 979 Springdale Rd., Austin, TX 78702. This stage performance is lead by new Associate Artistic Director Liz Fisher. There will also be one performance at the Klett Center for the Performing Arts with the Central Texas Philharmonic and will take place at 2211 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, TX 78626.
AUSTIN, TX
Third Annual Strong(Her) Event Coming to Sartell

SARTELL -- A central Minnesota women's empowerment event is coming to Sartell next month. The third annual Strong(her) event is being held at The Water's Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. April 9th. Organizer Dayna Deters the goal of the event is to overcome the challenges life has thrown...
SARTELL, MN
Journey Across the World will showcase multiculturalism in performances at the Paramount

The City of St. Cloud and St. Cloud State University are coming together to present Journey Across the World, a show of multiculturalism in the community. “This is really an opportunity for people to better understand the different cultures we have in the St. Cloud area,” said Chee Moua-Yang, Associate Director of International Student and Scholar Services at SCSU. “I hope they take away the richness of the different cultures that are represented here.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association hosting April event for Ukraine

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.
WORLD
‘We Are Family’ is performed at Center Stage Theater

“We Are Family,” a musical revue, will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on weekends from March 26 to April 10. The show, created by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, will feature a talented cast of singers and dancers. “From The Beach Boys to the Bee Gees and...
FONTANA, CA
Minnesota Brewery Serves Delicious Butterbeer, Perfect for Harry Potter Fans

By now I think it's common knowledge that I'm a huge Harry Potter fan. Part of my honeymoon was spent at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, I have a t-shirt with my house (Hufflepuff for those that are interested), I have all of the books, and I want to get a tattoo of Hogwarts. So you know I was pretty pumped to learn that there's a brewery in Minnesota that serves butterbeer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC

