Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm today and windy Wednesday. Thursday morning brings a slight risk of severe...

www.walb.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
#First Alert
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
WKTV

Cold and windy weather continues

Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week

MONDAY: After a stellar weekend, the new work and school week will be a continuation of the nice, warm weather we’ve had. A few patches of fog will be possible, especially south of I-20 early on. Otherwise, expect a cool start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, giving way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet and partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as Arctic air sees temperatures plunge by 12C overnight

Snow and ice warnings are in place in northern parts of the UK as temperatures plummet to -5C.Colder air is expected to move southwards on Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry conditions following the balmy climes of 20C last week as Britain ushered in the start of spring.A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, while an ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.The Met Office said snow and hail showers will lead to ice forming on untreated...
WALB 10

Evacuating those with disabilities during severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -When it comes to severe weather, many factors come into play such as where to go, and how to transport each of your loved ones to a safe space. People living with those who have disabilities or special needs may have extra things to consider when it comes to this.
