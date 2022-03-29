First Alert Weather

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
A storm with periods of rain and gusty winds will also bring spring snowfall and a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast. The system, which has weakened after fueling tornadoes in the Southeast, arrives in this region late Wednesday afternoon, March 23. There will be rain and showers at...
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
High pressure just to our east has been able to keep much of the region pretty quiet, but temperatures depended on what side of the river you were on. To the east, we were cooler with northerly flow. West River locations got in on a seasonably mild day. We’ll have...
It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
MONDAY: After a stellar weekend, the new work and school week will be a continuation of the nice, warm weather we’ve had. A few patches of fog will be possible, especially south of I-20 early on. Otherwise, expect a cool start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, giving way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet and partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Echols County Emergency Management officials say high winds knocked down trees and power lines in an isolated area causing some damages. Residents say they are shaken up but are relying on each other to make it through. “I’m just glad it’s over with and everybody...
If you stepped outside and smelled smoke Wednesday morning, you’re not alone. Strong winds paired with dry air have led the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag warning” for Tampa Bay, meaning the region has a high risk of wildfires starting and spreading today. Some...
Snow and ice warnings are in place in northern parts of the UK as temperatures plummet to -5C.Colder air is expected to move southwards on Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry conditions following the balmy climes of 20C last week as Britain ushered in the start of spring.A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, while an ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.The Met Office said snow and hail showers will lead to ice forming on untreated...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -When it comes to severe weather, many factors come into play such as where to go, and how to transport each of your loved ones to a safe space. People living with those who have disabilities or special needs may have extra things to consider when it comes to this.
Comments / 0