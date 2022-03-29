First Alert Weather

Snow and ice warnings are in place in northern parts of the UK as temperatures plummet to -5C.Colder air is expected to move southwards on Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry conditions following the balmy climes of 20C last week as Britain ushered in the start of spring.A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, while an ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.The Met Office said snow and hail showers will lead to ice forming on untreated...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO