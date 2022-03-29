ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Family wakes up to bear trapped in mudroom

By Scott Cook
mynbc5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple woke up to a surprise after a black bear was trapped on their mud porch, destroying part of it along the way. The male black bear wandered his way into Melissa Champney's mud porch Saturday night and got stuck. "I looked...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

This Renter Makes a 660-Square-Foot Apartment’s Odd Layout Work Beautifully

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My cozy West Village apartment is the epitome of the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City life. When I come home from work, the first thing I do is greet my pup, Ivy, and light a candle. I wanted to create a space that felt cozy and vibrant as well as functional. I also love people watching, so a fire escape overlooking the busiest street in the village was absolutely necessary. In the summer, you can find me on the fire escape with a glass of wine in hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Big Bear
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

Cabin by the Caves with Live Happy Live Well

Sponsored content by Live Happy Live Well Media. Shawn Ireland sits down with owner Valerie Freda, to experience an amazing home down getaway near Hocking Hills. From traditional to contemporary styles, Cabin by the Caves offer over 64 diverse properties with multiple price points for all budgets or accommodations.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Teen who died in fall from thrill ride in Orlando may have been too heavy for the ride, operations manual shows

The teenager who died in a fall from an Orlando thrill ride Thursday night may have been too heavy for the ride, a 2021 manual from the manufacturer appears to indicate. Tyre Sampson, 14, who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, plummeted from his seat on the Orlando Free Fall ride, which is located at Icon Park along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
KLFY.com

Best playhouse for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s something astounding about a toddler’s capacity for imagination. They can turn a stick into Excalibur, a puddle into an ocean and pebbles into priceless gemstones. When given a playhouse, a simple one-room hunk of plastic transforms into a mansion filled with secrets.
KIDS
SPY

Spruce Up Your Home or Balcony With These Stylish Window Boxes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Window Box Dos and Don’ts Installing Window Flower Boxes The Best Window Planter Boxes Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to visit your local hardware shop to stock up on all of your favorite outdoor supplies and gardening tools. But, as you’re power-washing that grubby siding or manhandling the disgustingness in your gutters, it’s also time to start thinking about ways to spruce up your home’s exterior with some fresh...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy