The Rattler is Ford’s Entry-Level Off-Road F-150

You could be the new owner of this incredibly powerful Z28 Camaro from the greatest generation of pony cars!. The second-generation Camaro is widely regarded as the ultimate American pony car for its looks, sleek design, tight handling, and powerful V8 engine. While you may argue in favor of the Mustang in the late 1960s, the 1970s were all about GM as they seemed to be the only ones who gave a damn about going fast and looking good while they did it. Unlike the Mustang, the first generation was a little too broad of a concept as it tried to do everything all at once and seemed to not have a clear direction in terms of design. However, by the time gen two was set to take the stage, engineers at Chevy knew precisely what they wanted, so they went full throttle and stole the spotlight.

GAS PRICE ・ 28 DAYS AGO