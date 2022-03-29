ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

Meskwaki woman killed by dogs

kjan.com
 1 day ago

(Radio Iowa) – A woman who lived on the Meskwaki settlement near Tama died Monday after being attacked by a...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Dog dead, woman in ICU after surviving assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to […]
TOWANDA, PA
KAKE TV

Kansas man accused of killing woman and 2 dogs, sheriff says

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in north-central Kansas have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to the deaths of a woman and two dogs. Saline County deputies responded at around 5:50 p.m. Monday to a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of West Parsons Road, which is south of Salina. Sheriff Roger Soldan said deputies found 50-year-old Laurie Likins and two dogs dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
SALINA, KS
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Herald and News

Karaoke killing: Woman stabbed to death

A woman was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning outside a karaoke bar in Medford. Medford Police said Brittany Lovrovich, 31, was fatally stabbed outside Rumors Lounge on North Riverside Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. on March 22. When police officers responded to the scene, they discovered Lovrovich unresponsive from...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Tama, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Tama, IA
95.3 MNC

Elkhart woman attacked by numerous dogs at hotel in Goshen

A woman is recovering after being attacked by as many as five dogs. Goshen Police were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Lincolnway East around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, on the report of the animal attack. The 35-year-old woman from Elkhart was able to take...
GOSHEN, IN
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
FOX8 News

High Point woman charged with starvation of a dog

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police say they have arrested a woman in connection to the starvation of a dog. Fatima Jordan Bell, 46, is being charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, according to a police arrest report. A male, dark brindle pit bull mix was found in a crate at […]
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Woman Attacked By Dog In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Iowa River#Police#Radio Iowa
NBC12

Woman killed in Petersburg hit-and-run

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night. Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. on March 18 to the intersection of West Wythe Street and Dunlop Street. At the scene, police found a woman who was struck by a vehicle....
PETERSBURG, VA
KELOLAND TV

Marion woman killed in weekend crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Nicoli Wrage, 59, of Marion died in the two-vehicle crash on March 19 three miles north of Lennox at the intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue. Jordan Javers, 32, of Sioux Falls, the second driver had serious...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman arrested for abandoning a dog

Police say a Canandaigua woman was arrested after abandoning a dog. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry E. Kern, 47, of Canandaigua for animal abandonment. Officers received a complaint from the Ontario County Dept. of Social Services building where multiple witnesses saw Kern...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dudley fire sends woman to hospital, dog dies

DUDLEY, Mass. — A woman is in serious condition following a fire at a home in Dudley, Thursday. The fire took place at the corner of Schofield Avenue and Brandon Road. Firefighters tell Boston 25 News that a woman and her pet were inside the home at the time of the fire. The woman was able to get out of the house and was taken to an area hospital due to suffering smoke inhalation.
DUDLEY, MA
WNCT

New Bern man charged with killing dog by starvation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing charges of felony killing an animal by starvation. On March 16, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jon Anthony Civils, 29, of NC Hwy 55 in New Bern. The arrest comes after Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services investigated […]
NEW BERN, NC
SFGate

Naugatuck police: Woman kept dogs in ‘deplorable conditions’

NAUGATUCK — A local woman was charged with several counts of cruelty to animals after dogs were found in “deplorable conditions” at her home, according to police. Authorities began an investigation into 35-year-old Deja Rowe after a complaint made to animal control in late February, police said. The initial investigation indicated that Rowe got a pregnant female pitbull and sold a majority of the puppies.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WPFO

Maine woman killed in snowmobile crash

LOWER CUPSUPTIC TOWNSHIP (WGME) -- A Maine woman died Monday after a snowmobile crash in Lower Cupsuptic Township. Maine wildlife officials say just before 12:30 p.m., 52-year-old Marjorie Davan of Oquossoc was snowmobiling with a group of friends when she crashed into several small trees and was thrown off the snowmobile.
MAINE STATE
KGW

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver hit and killed an elderly woman while she was in a crosswalk before driving away Tuesday morning, Beaverton police said. On March 15 around 7:02 a.m., a 911 caller reported a red SUV hit the woman at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Farmington Road. Officers arrived to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police have not identified her.
BEAVERTON, OR
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Glenwood, Howard County police said. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota SUV was traveling north on Route 97 past Rolling Hills Drive when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan SUV head-on. Four people were hospitalized for their injuries. The front passenger of the Toyota, identified as 67-year-old Wei Chu Lam Wong of Eldersburg, died after being transferred to another hospital. The other three people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GLENWOOD, MD
Fox11online.com

Woman killed in Manitowoc County rollover

TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WLUK) -- A woman was killed in when her SUV rolled over Friday morning in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials said they were called to Hillcrest Road, east of Highway T, just before 4:45 a.m. They determined a 70-year-old Whitelaw woman was headed east on Hillcrest when she lost control and went off the road. The vehicle hit the ditch on the south side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy