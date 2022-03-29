ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for new round of talks in Turkey

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
ISTANBUL — Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting Tuesday in Turkey for a new round of talks focused on ending the fighting following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

According to The Associated Press, the two-day Istanbul meeting comes two weeks after the last face-to-face negotiations between the two countries, which made little progress.

In his opening speech Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a cease-fire, adding that he believes “there will be no losers in a just peace,” the AP reported.

“Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” Erdogan said. “As members of the delegations, you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting the good news that will come from you.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and dismiss the possibility of joining NATO – one of Russia’s demands, according to the AP. Ukraine also is open to compromise over the contested, predominantly Russian-speaking region of Donbas, Zelenskyy said.

Although Ukraine has its sights set on resolving humanitarian issues and ultimately reaching a cease-fire, a U.S. State Department official said there was no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to compromise, Reuters reported.

Since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, thousands of people have died and more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced, the AP reported. More than 3.9 million people have fled from Ukraine to other countries, including 2.3 million to neighboring Poland, according to the United Nations’ Refugee Agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

