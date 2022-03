Starbucks Corporation announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, the company’s president and chief executive officer, intends to retire this year. Johnson has been with Starbucks for 13 years, including the last five years as CEO. He will transition from his current role on April 4, 2022, according to Starbucks, and will continue to serve as a Starbucks employee and special consultant to the company and Board of Directors through September 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO