Christopher Bell learned a hard lesson after NASCAR officials bumped his recent second-place finish down to 23rd by way of penalty. Bell was penalized by the league for advancing his position below the double line at the bottom of Atlanta’s backstretch on the last lap. Because of the penalty, Bell finished as the last car of the lead lap at Atlanta, instead of earning his first Top 5 of the season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO