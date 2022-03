Cops in Gloucester County say a man who was found with several female undergarments has been arrested and charged for two burglaries. The Glassboro Police Department says they received a call around 5 AM on March 9th from a woman on North Main Street who found an unknown man, later identified as 28-year-old Jorge L. Navaheredia of Sicklerville, in her bedroom. Cops say he fled after being confronted, however, he returned and the same woman then found him in her kitchen and he fled again. The woman reported money, clothes, and shoes were missing.

