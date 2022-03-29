ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Local director, actors involved in Embassy production of 'Damn Yankees'

By Special to the News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iwwq_0esrIUiY00

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will be presenting the classic musical “Damn Yankees” in April.

The show will be opening Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m., with performances April 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m. and April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

“Damn Yankees” is a 1955 musical comedy with book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, music and lyrics by Richard Alder and Jerry Ross. The story is a modern retelling of the Faust legend set during the 1950s in Washington, D.C. during a time when the New York Yankees dominated Major League Baseball. It is based on Wallop’s 1954 novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.”

The production stars Al Hall as the noble young Joe Hardy, the hero who leads the Washington Senators; George Daniel Brown as Joe, the man who makes a devious real estate deal; Luann Lancaster as Meg, Joe’s faithful spouse; Haley Geiger as the vivaciously inquisitive sports reporter Gloria Thorpe; Timothy Bambara as Mr. Applegate (who you might know by several other names); and his sultry minion Lola, played by Tawney Jenkins.

The production also stars Tom Valentine as Mr. Van Buren, Mike Bambara as Mr. Welch, Danise Whitlock as Sister, Lindsay Heavner as Doris, Robert Smith as Smokey, Tyler Gilks as Rocky, Adam Pomeroy as Vernon, Sawyer Jenkins as Sohovik, Hayden Davis as Henry, and Melonie Rice as Buster.

“Damn Yankees” is directed by actor/director Brian Tucker, who was last seen at the Embassy starring as R.P. McMurphy in last season’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and who previously directed the 2018 Embassy Theatre production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Music direction is by local choral director, teacher, and performer Jeff Avey. Choreography is by Denise Adams, who last directed “All My Sons” this past August at the Embassy Theatre.

Tickets are $18, $16 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, email them at embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net, or visit online at www.embassytheatrecorp.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

School drama director to star in production of ‘Something Rotten’

Donnie Norton , director of the Weymouth High School Theater Company, will star in The Company Theatre of Norwell’s production "Something Rotten," a musical about two brothers that try to outshine English playwright, William Shakespeare. “You don’t need to be a fan of Shakespeare to get enjoyment out of...
WEYMOUTH, MA
KRQE News 13

Local voice actor featured in one of the biggest films

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crunchyroll just unveiled the English voice cast for the upcoming theatrical release of “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.” The film includes Albuquerque native, Matthew David Rudd. Matthew is a film, television and voice actor. Some of his work has been on Netflix, Adult Swim, Funimation/Crunchyroll, Sony Interactive and Activision/Blizzard. Matthew plays Panda in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Washington State
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza & Jay Will Join Sylvester Stallone In Paramount+ Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast opposite lead Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (working title), Paramount+’s new series created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set...
TULSA, OK
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damn Yankees#Actor#George Daniel#Washington Senators#Faust#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#Wallop#Embassy
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Front Line’ Medical Drama Executive Produced By Michael Strahan In Works At ABC

Click here to read the full article. ABC has taken in for development medical drama The Front Line, executive produced by Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident) and ABC Signature. Written and executive produced by Halsey, The Front Line is described as a feel-good medical procedural centered on Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident – a transition that a handful of real-life NFL players actually have made. The project follows Bass and...
NFL
Deadline

Skylar Astin To Star Opposite Geena Davis In CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Skylar Astin, coming off his starring role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, has been tapped as the male lead opposite Geena Davis in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw. The untitled drama follows Todd (Astin), ia a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. 2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders Todd’s life is currently...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Focus Daily News

“Come From Away” Brings Local Actors Home

“Come From Away” brings two of Dallas’s favorite actors home with the national tour, presented by DSM through March 20. Julie Johnson (Beulah) and Chamblee Ferguson (Nick) are featured in the 12-member cast, each taking on several roles. The inspirational Broadway hit is based on a true story,...
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Coronavirus: Actor Sean Penn tests positive, director says

Actor Sean Penn has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which caused him to skip Saturday night’s Directors Guild of America awards ceremony. The “Mystic River” actor, who recently filmed a documentary in Ukraine, has not publicly confirmed that he has COVID-19. Penn, 61, had been scheduled to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Margot Bingham Explains Eugene and Stephanie Twist

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. "I'm Max. There is no Stephanie," reveals Max (Margot Bingham) when identifying herself as the mystery voice on Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) radio. After arriving at the Commonwealth to meet the woman he fell in love with over the radio, Eugene learned his first-ever girlfriend was a fiction: the Steph-phony is really Shira (Chelle Ramos), a covert operative working for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). In "The Lucky Ones," Eugene meets Max — the real Stephanie he connected with over the airwaves back in Season 10.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Michael Strahan Plots New ABC Show

Michael Strahan is reportedly executive producing a new medical drama for ABC, The Front Line. Coming from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident), the scripted series follows Sebastian "Bass" Clark, a former professional athlete-turned-doctor who leaves his career on the field for a job saving lives as a medical resident. Deadline...
TV SHOWS
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

551
Followers
358
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy