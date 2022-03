Miami basketball coach Jim Larranaga may be one of the older coaches in the country, but the 72-year-old showed on Sunday that he remains as passionate about the game as ever. Larranaga gave the Hurricanes an awesome speech in the locker room before their Elite Eight matchup with Kansas. He emphasized how important it would be for his players to be willing to put their bodies on the line and take a charge, as the Jayhawks love driving to the hoop. Larranaga fired up his players by pretending to take a charge and falling on his back.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO