Minnesota Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Require Gun Owners To Get Licensed

By Ashley Hanley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota legislator is proposing a bill that requires gun owners to have a license. State Senator John Marty’s measure calls for anyone buying a gun at a commercial...

FormerDemocrat
1d ago

Sure they want us to be licensed while the criminals can do what they want. How about prosecuting the criminals and not the police!

